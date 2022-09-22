Benton Harbor lead service line replacements more than 90 percent complete

The effort to replace water lines that contain lead in Benton Harbor is nearly complete.

According to a Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services, more than 90 percent of the lines in the city have now been inspected and replaced with copper lines or verified non-lead.

More than 4,000 water service lines have been replaced or verified non-lead as of this week. That leaves about 400 to complete. The release went on to say:

“The funding in the Building Michigan Together Plan signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late last month directs $45 million to the City of Benton Harbor for infrastructure improvements including replacement of all the city’s lead water service lines. The funding ensures the city will have resources to fully replace all lead service lines by the spring of 2023 as ordered by Governor Whitmer late last year.”

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.