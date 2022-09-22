© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

Benton Harbor lead service line replacements more than 90 percent complete

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published September 22, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
benton_harbor_city_hall.jpg
LINDSEY SMITH / MICHIGAN RADIO
/

The effort to replace water lines that contain lead in Benton Harbor is nearly complete.

According to a Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services, more than 90 percent of the lines in the city have now been inspected and replaced with copper lines or verified non-lead.

More than 4,000 water service lines have been replaced or verified non-lead as of this week. That leaves about 400 to complete. The release went on to say:

“The funding in the Building Michigan Together Plan signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late last month directs $45 million to the City of Benton Harbor for infrastructure improvements including replacement of all the city’s lead water service lines. The funding ensures the city will have resources to fully replace all lead service lines by the spring of 2023 as ordered by Governor Whitmer late last year.”

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags
Michigan News LocalBenton HarborLeadlead pipe replacementLead in WaterLead remediation
Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
See stories by Kent Fulmer