Michigan News

Michigan’s 5th congressional district: Democrat Bart Goldberg

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published November 1, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT
Incumbent Republican Rep. Tim Walberg (left) and Democratic candidate Bart Goldberg (right) are vying to represent Michigan's 5th congressional district.
Provided
/
Incumbent Republican Rep. Tim Walberg (left) and Democratic candidate Bart Goldberg (right) are vying to represent Michigan's 5th congressional district.

Bart Goldberg — the Democratic candidate for Michigan’s 5th congressional district — says he moved to New Buffalo to retire without any plans to run for political office.

But that changed after redistricting caused Michigan’s new 5th district to stretch across the entire bottom of the state, from Lake Michigan to Lake Erie. And that means Goldberg is facing incumbent Republican Tim Walberg, who he says is too extreme.

“If we’re going to protect this democracy, we can’t be electing people who are election deniers,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg sat down with WVPE’s Jakob Lazzaro for an interview on the race covering what issues he thinks matter the most to voters this fall and how he hopes to pull off a potential upset in the heavily Republican district.

You can listen to the full interview above.

WVPE also spoke with incumbent Republican Rep. Tim Walberg — listen to that interview here.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
