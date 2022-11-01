Michigan’s 5th congressional district: Democrat Bart Goldberg

Bart Goldberg — the Democratic candidate for Michigan’s 5th congressional district — says he moved to New Buffalo to retire without any plans to run for political office.

But that changed after redistricting caused Michigan’s new 5th district to stretch across the entire bottom of the state, from Lake Michigan to Lake Erie. And that means Goldberg is facing incumbent Republican Tim Walberg, who he says is too extreme.

“If we’re going to protect this democracy, we can’t be electing people who are election deniers,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg sat down with WVPE’s Jakob Lazzaro for an interview on the race covering what issues he thinks matter the most to voters this fall and how he hopes to pull off a potential upset in the heavily Republican district.

You can listen to the full interview above.

WVPE also spoke with incumbent Republican Rep. Tim Walberg — listen to that interview here.

