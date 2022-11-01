Michigan’s 5th congressional district: incumbent Republican Rep. Tim Walberg

Michigan’s new 5th congressional district stretches along the state’s entire southern border, from Lake Michigan to Lake Erie.

That means incumbent Republican Rep. Tim Walberg is facing southwest Michigan voters for the first time — but he said that won’t be a challenge as the area is similar to the parts of eastern Michigan he’s represented for 14 years.

“This is going to be just more traveling,” Walberg said. “The district, in fact, is more homogeneous than the district I presently represent in Congress.”

Walberg sat down with WVPE’s Jakob Lazzaro for an interview on the race covering what issues he thinks matter the most to voters this fall, whether he’d vote for a national abortion ban and his vote to not certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

You can listen to the full interview above.

WVPE also spoke with Democratic candidate Bart Goldberg — listen to that interview here.

