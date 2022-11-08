© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

Michigan's 2022 midterm election results

Michigan Radio | By Michigan Radio Newsroom
Published November 8, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST

Governor

Loading...

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Ballot Initiatives

Proposal 1

Loading...

Proposal 2

Loading...

Proposal 3

Loading...

Key House Races

3rd District

Loading...

7th District

Loading...

8th District

Loading...

Michigan Supreme Court

U.S. House Races

1st District

2nd District

Loading...

Loading...

4th District

5th District

Loading...

Loading...

6th District

9th District

Loading...

Loading...

10th District

11th District

Loading...

Loading...

12th District

13th District

Loading...

Loading...

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.

Tags
Michigan News Local2022 election
Michigan Radio Newsroom
Michigan Radio offers internships in its newsroom and production departments. Check our employment page for current openings.
See stories by Michigan Radio Newsroom