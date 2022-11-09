Attorney General Dana Nessel wins reelection after DePerno concedes

Incumbent Democrat Dana Nessel beat Republican Matt DePerno in the race for Michigan Attorney General.

Nessel was a criminal prosecutor and civil rights attorney before becoming Michigan's Attorney General in 2019. The Democrat became more well-known this year due to her involvement in legal battles surrounding abortion and reproductive rights after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

In a statement on Twitter, Nessel declared that "ultimately, Michigan values propelled us to victory."

Republican candidate Matthew DePerno was a political newcomer endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

He conceded the race Wednesday morning, saying:

“Although I may be conceding to Dana Nessel today, I refuse to concede that Michigan is a blue state. I will continue to fight like hell to restore Michigan to all it can be and I look forward to continuing this journey with you all."

DePerno is currently currently under investigation for potential criminal charges in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election.

