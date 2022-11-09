Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins re-election race for Michigan governor

The Associated Press has called the race for Michigan governor for Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, who, earlier in the night and trailing Whitmer by thousands of votes, said she would wait for more ballots to be counted in key areas like Kent and Macomb counties before conceding the race.

Whitmer had made abortion rights a centerpiece of her campaign. In the final debate of the gubernatorial campaign, the race crystallized around that and other key social issues.

In the closing weeks before Election Day, polls showed the race tightening, even as Democrats far outspent the Republican challenger.

