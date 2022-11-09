Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson defeats Karamo to win reelection

Democrat Jocelyn Benson, who faced death threats after overseeing the 2020 election, has been reelected secretary of state of Michigan.

Benson defeated Republican Kristina Karamo, a far-right candidate who has spread a number of baseless conspiracies about elections and other things.

Karamo made a name for herself in 2020 by claiming, without evidence, that she witnessed election fraud in Detroit. She has not yet conceded the race.

