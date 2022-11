Republican Tim Walberg has won re-election to his U.S. House seat in Michigan's 5th Congressional District.

He was first elected to the House in 2006, but lost his 2008 re-election bid to Mark Schauer (D).

Walberg regained his seat in the 2010 election and has held it since then.

He defeated Democratic challenger Bart Goldberg.

