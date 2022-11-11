© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

Michigan Supreme Court returns U-M gun case to lower court

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published November 11, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST
Peretz Partensky
/
http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Michigan Supreme Court has returned a challenge to the University of Michigan’s on-campus gun restrictions to a lower court

The unsigned order instructs the Michigan Court of Appeals to consider whether the UM policy violates a U-S Supreme Court decision.

The US Supreme Court – in a case from New York -- struck down many gun restrictions.

An Ann Arbor resident sued UM arguing he has the right to openly carry a gun on campus. UM bans guns on campus without special permission.

The university says it’s exempt from a state law that preempts “open carry” ordinances because a public university is not a local government.

The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld the policy in 2017 with a 2-to-1 decision.

Justice Richard Bernstein did not participate in the case. His brother sits on the U-of-M Board of Regents.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Radio's license.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.

Tags
Michigan News LocalMichigan Supreme CourtUniversity of MichiganGunsU.S. Supreme Courtgun regulations
Rick Pluta | MPRN