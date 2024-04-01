Walberg on Gaza: "It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick."

UPDATE on 3/31/24 at 12:06

Congress Walberg has released the following statement regarding his comments earlier last week:

"As a child who grew up in the Cold War Era, the last thing I'd advocate for would be the use of nuclear weapons. In a shortened clip, I used a metaphor to convey the need for both Israel and Ukraine to win their wars as swiftly as possible, without putting American troops in harm's way. My reasoning was the exact opposite of what is being reported: the quicker these wars end, the fewer innocent lives will be caught in the crossfire. The sooner Hamas and Russia surrender, the easier it will be to move forward. The use of this metaphor, along with the removal of context, distorted my message, but I fully stand by these beliefs and stand by our allies."

Original story is below:

Michigan Republican Congressman Tim Walberg (R-Tipton) seemed to suggest to a small town hall meeting in Dundee, MI this week that nuclear weapons are the solution to ending the Israeli war against Hamas in Gaza.

In response to a question about why US money is being spent to build a port to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, Walberg responded, "It's (President) Joe Biden's reason. I don't think we should. I don't think any of our aid that goes to Israel to support our greatest ally, arguably maybe in the world, to defeat Hamas, and Iran and Russia and probably North Korea's in there and China too, with them helping Hamas. We shouldn't be spending a dime on humanitarian aid. It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick."

The question, and Walberg's off camera response has been shared widely on social media.

Walberg spokesman Mike Rorke confirmed the validity of the video to the Detroit News.

"During his community gathering, he clearly uses a metaphor to support Israel’s swift elimination of Hamas, which is the best chance to save lives long-term and the only hope at achieving a permanent peace in the

region," Rorke is quoted as telling the Detroit News.

Rorke also told other media outlets that Walberg was responding to an earlier question about sending US troops to help build a humanitarian port.

“Congressman Walberg's comments are horrific and shocking. It is an indefensible position to argue against humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza while calling for the wholesale massacre of the Palestinian people. I could not disagree more with these extreme and dangerous comments,” said Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee.

The Michigan chapter of Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI), a local chapter of the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, also condemned Walberg's call to end humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people in Gaza and instead drop nuclear weapons on the civilian population.

Humanitarian groups and the UN say a port is needed because Israel has blocked land routes for food and medicine to get in to Gaza. The UN warns that famine is "imminent" in Northern Gaza.

