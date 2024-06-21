Rep. Friske to be released while assault investigation continues

Michigan Representative Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix) was released Friday from the Lansing city lockup without being charged with a crime. But police and prosecutors said a criminal investigation continues into firearm and assault allegations.

The Ingham County prosecutor held off on approving warrants on felony charges of assault, sexual assault, and firearm violations. Prosecutor John Dewane said this is not the end and asked the Lansing Police Department to continue its investigation into events that occurred near a Lansing condo that appears to be owned by Friske.

Dewane promised his office would coordinate its efforts.

“No charges have yet been filed though it is in further investigation status,” said prosecutor spokesman Scott Hughes in a text to the Michigan Public Radio Network.

Friske spent one full night in jail as the Lansing Police Department sought warrants on the felony charges. Officers arrested Friske after responding early Thursday to a report of a man carrying a gun and possible shots fired.

Friske’s attorney told The Detroit Free Press that he will conduct his own investigation and share the findings with authorities to prove the lawmaker’s innocence.

The city has not released any official reports or other records of the encounter.

Friske is a Charlevoix Republican seeking reelection this year. A post on his campaign Facebook page shortly after his arrest suggested the timing of the arrest was suspicious as he faces a GOP primary challenge in his Republican-leaning northern Michigan district.