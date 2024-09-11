Benson to testify before US House voting security panel

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will tell a congressional panel that “lies,” threats to election workers and foreign interference are big concerns heading into the final weeks of this year’s political campaigns.

According to a copy of her testimony shared with the Michigan Public Radio Network, Benson will say that, although she is an elected Democrat, the role of the secretary of state or other election officials is not partisan or political.

“But it is a role that increasingly forces us – whether we consider ourselves Republicans, Democrats, or independents – to endure threats, harassment, false and malicious attacks on our character and integrity,” she says. “Why? Because of lies – about our work, about the security of our elections and our own integrity.”

Benson will appear alongside a bipartisan group of six secretaries of state, many from states considered competitive in the presidential race. Benson’s statement includes warnings about foreign interference in U.S. elections, and threats and harassment faced by election workers. Her statement also includes concerns about underfunding of elections and the need to maintain and update voting technology.

It is likely Benson can expect to face some tough questions from the Republican-controlled House Committee on Administration.