MN First Lady to visit Michigan Democratic field office

The wife of the Democratic nominee for Vice President is coming to Michigan Tuesday.

Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz is planning to speak with supporters at an Ann Arbor field office shared with the state Democratic Party.

Her husband, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is running along side current Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential bid.

The Gwen Walz appearance is happening as the Harris-Walz campaign has been hammering their Republican opponents for their record on abortion access and reproductive health care.

The event underscores the importance of Michigan as a key battleground state this electron cycle.

State Democrats and the Walz campaign have opened over 50 coordinated campaign offices across the state. According to the campaign, over 41,000 volunteers have joined since August 1.

Thursday, Harris was interviewed by TV personality Oprah Winfrey in Farmington Hills.



On Tuesday, Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, rallied supporters during a townhall-style event at a hockey arena in Flint. That same day, his running mate, JD Vance spoke to West Michigan voters in Sparta.

Polls have consistently projected a tight race in Michigan. And intensity could rise as overseas absentee ballots become available Saturday.

Domestic absentee voting begins on September 26.