Absentee ballots to be mailed to voters this week

Absentee ballots will go in the mail this week to Michigan voters who have requested them. The Thursday mail drop kicks off the early voting season in Michigan headed toward the November elections.

Easier access to absentee and drop off ballots as well as earlier in-person voting are among the voting options available under an amendment to the Michigan Constitution approved by voters in 2022.

There is still time for people to request an absentee ballot and, said Christopher Thomas, a former state elections director who’s worked in both Republican and Democratic administrations. He said people already on the absentee ballot list should see ballots in their mailboxes by early October.

“So if the ballots are available as required this Thursday, I would give it at least a week,” he said. “And, of course, you can track your AV ballot.”

The state’s elections website at Michigan.gov/vote allows people to follow their absentee ballot from the request to ensuring it was counted. There is also still time to request a ballot through the website.

Thomas said he expects more than 40% of voters to use a mail-in ballot or a ballot drop box or early in-person voting in this year’s election. Both Democrats and Republicans are encouraging their party’s voters to use any of those methods to cast their ballots before Election Day.