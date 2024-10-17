Black voting coalition brings bus tour to Michigan

A multi-state bus tour to get Black communities to vote stopped in Michigan this week.

The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation rallied people to knock on doors in Detroit and Pontiac Thursday.

Tameka Ramsey is with the Michigan chapter of the group. She said one goal of the organization is to help young Black people, especially, understand how to approach this election.

“They don’t know these politicians, so they’re like, ‘I gotta like them.’ No. You’ve got to know their values. Do they align with you or not. And if they’re going to hurt you, don’t vote for them. And so we're talking to values,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey listed off economic security, economic justice, and housing affordability as some examples of values young Black voters may share.

In August, only 48 percent of respondents aged 18-39 in a survey from the Black Voter Project said they “definitely will vote” in this election.

But coalition President Melanie Campbell said she expects younger Black voters to play a key part in the election anyway, predicting a “surprise.”

“They know this is about them,” Campbell said. “If you know an election’s about you, you’re showing up. They’re not in the polls.”

The Black voter demographic in the presidential election has been of especial concern this week.

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, appeared in Detroit for a nationally syndicated radio interview with host Charlamagne tha God. It was part of a broader effort to shore up her support with Black Americans.

The Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, has also made overtures to the Black community.

Both Harris and Trump are planning trips to metro Detroit on Friday.