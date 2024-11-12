Unionized nurses raising concerns across Michigan

Across Michigan, nurses are demanding changes at local hospitals.

Tuesday, hundreds of nurses picketed outside University of Michigan Health - Sparrow Lansing hospital.

The nurses are upset University of Michigan Health has not agreed to a new contract.

“University of Michigan Health has a responsibility to invest in the people who provide care. Heaven knows they have the resources,” said Jeff Breslin, president of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital, a local bargaining unit of the Michigan Nurses Association.

A U of M Health spokesperson says they understand the urgency to reach a new contract.

"Our nurses and health care professionals are vital to protecting the health of our communities and the future of this health system," said Corey Alexander, UM Health spokesperson.

The two sides are scheduled to meet Wednesday.

On Monday, a planned one-day strike of 4,500 Michigan Medicine clinical workers was averted less than a day before employees were set to walk off the job, when the two sides agreed to keep working toward a contract.

Meanwhile, thousands of Corewell Health nurses are voting on unionizing under the Teamsters. A hospital system spokesperson expects the majority of nurses do not want a union.