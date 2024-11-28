State House leaders prepare for remainder of lame duck session

Several priorities remain on the table for Michigan legislative Democrats as the clock ticks down on their time in charge of both the state House and Senate.

That puts extra pressure on lawmakers to get things done this current lame duck period before the legislative session ends and Republicans take control of the state House.

Outgoing House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) said he sees the focus of the last few weeks taking shape after the Thanksgiving break.

“Everything from, how are we supporting working families access to health care. I know there have been conversations around road funding, along with economic development,” Tate said.

That economic development piece could include bills to reshape a state business incentive program known as the SOAR Fund.

An automatic funding mechanism for the program is set to run out next after next year and Democrats will likely need at least some Republican support to get anything passed to replace or modify it.

But House Minority Leader Matt Hall (R-Richland Twp) said the automatic way of funding development projects should expire.

“Every community should be represented in those votes. And if they're such great projects for the state, then they'll pass the House, they'll pass the Senate, the governor will sign it. But they need to make that case on the individual projects,” Hall said during a press conference Monday.

Hall, who will serve as House Speaker next term, said he wants to focus on a road funding plan his party proposed. It would redirect some business and sales tax on fuel revenue to road repairs.

Democrats are willing to negotiate on that plan. But they could face other obstacles.

In a razor-thin majority, some Democratic caucus members could protest if more ambitious policies don’t see votes.

Tate said constituents still want lawmakers to work together.

“I think it's for us to find those solutions not always perfect and not always ideal, but that, you know, forgive the analogy, that moved the ball forward for us to improve people's quality of life,” he said.

Attendance among Democrats could be a factor to watch during the year’s remaining House session days.

Lawmakers are set to return to Lansing on December 3.

