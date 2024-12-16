AG releases report on clergy abuse on Lansing diocese; allegations date back to 1950s

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a report Monday outlining allegations of sexual abuse by clergy in the Lansing Diocese of the Catholic Church. In some cases, the allegations date back to the 1950s.

There have been three criminal convictions among the 56 clergy named in the Lansing Diocese report. But, Nessel said, it is not possible to pursue criminal charges in most cases because clergy suspected of abuse have died, the statute of limitations has expired, or victims don’t want to pursue cases.

But Nessel said it is still important to investigate these allegations and compile the available information as a service to the public and to victims.

“By publishing these reports, we are sharing their stories and validating their experiences,” she said in an online news conference. “We hope this report provides a voice to those who have suffered in silence for so long and shines a light on those alleged offenders whose actions allowed them to evade true accountability.”

The Lansing Diocese issued a statement apologizing to victims.

“Having read this long and detailed report, my heart breaks for all those who have suffered due to the evil of clerical sexual abuse which is a great betrayal of Jesus Christ, His Holy Church, the priesthood, and, most gravely, those victims – and their families – who were harmed physically, emotionally, but above all spiritually when they were so young,” said Bishop Earl Boyea. He has led the Lansing Diocese since 2008.

But the focus of the statement was that documented instances of abuse peaked in the 1970s and 1980s, noting that more than half of the 152 allegations of abuse from the 1950s to the 2010s happened during those two decades.

The report names 48 priests, three monks from Catholic religious orders, one apparently former religious brother and four deacons, who are laypersons who can perform some of the functions of priests.

The Lansing Diocese includes Clinton, Eaton, Genesee, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Shiawassee and Washtenaw counties.

Nessel said the diocese cooperated with the inquiry and, in some cases, shared information on misconduct uncovered in its own investigation.

“And we feel like things are going to really change, I hope, moving forward,” she said, “and I think that’s reflected by the significant cooperation that we’ve received, especially from the Lansing Diocese.”

This is the fourth of seven Attorney General reports on clergy sexual misconduct in Michigan’s Catholic dioceses. Previous reports were released on the Marquette, Gaylord and Kalamazoo dioceses.

The final report on the Detroit Diocese is expected in 2026.