Senate GOP leader Nesbitt running for governor

State Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt (R-Porter Township) announced Tuesday that he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor on the 2026 ballot.

“Michiganders deserve so much better than what they’re getting from these Democrats up in Lansing,” he said in a video posted online. “What we’ve seen is higher taxes, more spending, more debt and less jobs.”

Nesbitt has been a vocal critic of Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, particularly on COVID policies during the pandemic and her administration’s use of taxpayer-funded incentives to lure businesses to Michigan.

Whitmer cannot run again due to term limits and crowded Republican and Democratic primaries appear to be building in the race to succeed her. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has also launched an independent gubernatorial campaign to get on the 2026 ballot.

Nesbitt has served in the Legislature since 2011 and also has a family-owned dairy farm in southwest Michigan. In his announcement, Nesbitt stressed his support for President-elect Donald Trump and gun rights and opposition to electric vehicle incentives and illegal immigration.

Other Republicans are expected to join the race. Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox has already formed an exploratory committee.