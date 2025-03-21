Michigan libraries prepare for impact as Trump moves to eliminate federal library agency

Michigan libraries are some of the latest local institutions preparing for the effects of the Trump Administration’s slashing of federal agencies.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for the elimination of the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services. The institute is an independent federal agency that distributes grants to libraries and museums across the country, including in Michigan.

There are nearly 1,300 libraries in Michigan. Last year, the institute provided them with nearly $4.8 million in funding.

Michigan State Librarian Randy Riley said the federal cut will especially hurt under-funded and rural libraries statewide, while negatively affecting diverse library users and students on a daily basis. He said the institute's funding helps provide books and other media, as well as career development training, kids’ reading programs, and technical support.

“Not having that would be devastating,” he said. “Not just for the Library of Michigan, but for libraries, library users, schools, academic institutions in the state of Michigan.”

Riley said 75% of the funding from the institute has historically gone towards Michigan eLibrary (MeL) content, and the Michigan eLibrary Catalog. These programs provide statewide access to online databases, e-books, and journal subscriptions, as well as physical books and other borrowable items.

Riley said that with federal cuts, there’s a large chance these programs wouldn’t survive. It's a move he said would lose the huge return on investment that the two programs annually provide: For every $1 spent on the MeL databases and catalogs, the return on investment is $27 and $25, respectively.

“Those are significant numbers of what we’re able to do,” said Riley. “We’re able to have a huge impact on the state and make a difference. And the thought that [this] would go away saddens me.”