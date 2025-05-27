A new poll shows growing concern about Michigan's economy

A new poll on the economy finds nearly half of Michiganders say they believe the state is on the “right track.” But that percentage is down from another poll earlier in 2025.

In the Glengariff-Group poll, 45.5% of respondents said Michigan was on the right track, down from 52% in January. 37.4% of respondents to the recent survey said they thought Michigan was on the wrong track, up from 35.0% in January. According to the poll, Michiganders are concerned about inflation, the cost of goods and tariffs.

The shift reflects a deep partisan divide with Democrats voicing concerns about tariffs and a weakening economy and Republicans optimistic that Michigan’s economy will continue to grow.

The poll also shows a significant increase in Michiganders concerned about a potential recession, from 27.2% in January to 38.% in the latest poll. Again, the partisan political divide is highly visible with 72.5% of strong Democratic leaning voters polled expecting a recession in the next year while only 5.7% of strong Republican leaning voters expecting a recession. Only about 40% of independent voters are expecting a recession in the next year, but that number has nearly doubled since January.

The statewide survey of 600 registered voters was conducted on April 24-28, 2025 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95% level of confidence. The survey was commissioned by the Detroit Regional Chamber.

The poll was released before the start of the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference.