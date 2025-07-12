MI Supreme Court denies Jennifer Crumbley release request

The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to hear a request by the mother of the Oxford High School shooter to be released on bond while she appeals her involuntary manslaughter convictions.

In an unsigned order dated Friday, the justices denied the request “because we are not persuaded that the question presented should be reviewed by this Court.” That is the pro forma language typically used to refuse a case. It upholds a decision last month by the Michigan Court of Appeals that Jennifer Crumbley will remain in prison.

The order appears to bring finality to that particular question. It is a victory for the prosecution, which argued Crumbley should not be released while the appeals process plays out.

“Since she was charged, courts have considered Jennifer Crumbley’s bond nine times. She was convicted by a jury. Her conviction was reviewed and upheld by the (Oakland County) Circuit Court,” said Jeff Wattrick, the prosecutor’s public information officer. “We agree with the Supreme Court’s decision that Ms. Crumbley should remain in prison serving her sentence.”

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald argued that the Crumbley parents no longer have strong ties to the community to keep them from taking flight and they are no longer entitled to a presumption of innocence after being convicted by separate juries of four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Jennifer Crumbley’s attorney argued in court that she does not pose a threat if released and is not a flight risk. Michael Deszi told Michigan Public Radio in June that it would be unfair to keep her in prison while courts sort through the new and unique issues presented by charging the parents of a shooter.

“I don’t think anybody can deny that Mrs. Crumbley has a substantial question of law that she is presenting on appeal, namely which is did she even commit a crime in the first place?” he said.

Deszi declined to comment on the Supreme Court order.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were convicted of ignoring clear warning signs their son was spiraling toward violence after buying the 15-year-old the semi-automatic handgun used in the shootings as an early Christmas gift. They were sentenced last year to 10-15 years in prison.

Four people were killed and seven injured in the 2021 mass shooting. The shooter is serving life in prison with no chance of parole, but is appealing the sentence.