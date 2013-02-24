© 2022 WVPE
NPR News

'Wait Wait' Trips Down The Red Carpet

Published February 24, 2013 at 6:36 PM EST
Seth MacFarlane's father (second from left), wife, sister and "an unknown man," according to the photo's original caption.
Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP/Getty Images
Seth MacFarlane's father (second from left), wife, sister and "an unknown man," according to the photo's original caption.

Style commentary from people who have none! And find @waitwait on Twitter, where we'll be following the ceremony.

We're not going to say "Twilight: Breaking Foot." We're not going to say it.

Kristen Stewart
Christopher Polk / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Kristen Stewart

Tommy Lee Jones showed up either to collect a Best Supporting Actor Oscar, or TO FIND GOLD IN THEM THAR HILLS DADGUMMIT!

Tommy Lee Jones
Joe Klamar / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Tommy Lee Jones

Joseph Gordon-Levitt looks so cute that girl from Beasts of the Southern Wild is going to make him into a purse next year.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Joseph Gordon-Levitt

For the first time in history, these words make sense together: Sexy Deep Space Nine.

Naomi Watts
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Naomi Watts

Little Q could be the first winner carrying a puppy purse since Jon Voight in 1978.

Quvenzhane Wallis
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Quvenzhane Wallis

Tim Burton wears his cummerbund as incorrectly as possible.

Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton

Katniss's dresses are a lot more beautiful and a lot less burny since she fired Cinna.

Jennifer Lawrence
Frederic J. Brown / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence

Always going above and beyond, Oscars Host Seth MacFarlane drew and animated his parents himself.

