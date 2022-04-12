Photos: Russia accuses Ukraine of retaliation, as battle in the east intensifies

Updated April 15, 2022 at 2:06 PM ET

Editor's note: Some of these images are graphic.

A senior U.S. defense official says the U.S. continues to see signs of Russian forces moving into eastern Ukraine for what is expected to be a large-scale offensive in the coming days.

This includes Russian command-and-control elements, support battalions, infantry and helicopters moving into the country's Donbas region, just across from its border with Russia.

Over the last couple of weeks, Russia withdrew forces from around Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, retreating north into neighboring Belarus. Those forces are now moving to the east of Ukraine.

Here is what it looks like on the ground:

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 14:</strong> A woman looks as Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 14:</strong> Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, stands in her bedroom holding a portrait of her sons Oleg Trubchaninov, 46, and Vadym, 48, who was killed by Russian soldiers last March 30 in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 15:</strong> Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Barvinkove, eastern Ukraine.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 14:</strong> Volunteers carry the body of a man killed during the war to a refrigerated container in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 14:</strong> A cemetery worker carries a cross for the tomb of Tetyana Gramushnyak, 75, who was killed by shelling on March 19 while cooking food outside her home in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Andriy Andriyenko / AP / AP <strong>April 14:</strong> A woman looks for goods dropped from the apartment building partly damaged by shelling, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 14:</strong> A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a warehouse caused by recent Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. After Russian forces retreated from areas around Kyiv, recent reports point to a new offensive as Russian forces have regrouped in the eastern part of the country bringing fears of an escalation of violence.

Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 14:</strong> A pedestrian walks along a street past anti-tank obstacles shortly before a curfew in Dnipro, amid Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP <strong>April 14:</strong> Women wait at a bus station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>April 15:</strong> A Ukrainian couple say goodbye as she leaves for Poland to escape the war at the Shehyni border crossing, in Ukraine.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 13:</strong> The father (right) and a friend (left) of Anatoliy Kolesnikov, 30, who was killed by Russian soldiers while trying to evacuate from Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine, embrace outside the morgue in nearby Bucha.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 13:</strong> Men walk along a street destroyed by shellings in Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 13:</strong> Iryna Homenko, a school director, walks down the hall of a Chernihiv school damaged in a Russian airstrike.

Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 13:</strong> Residents of Lysychansk, in the Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, celebrate a birthday in the basement of a residential building to protect themselves from shelling.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 13:</strong> A destroyed flat in Borodianka, near Kyiv, Ukraine. Rescue workers are still removing rubble from the area after Russian troops' withdrawal from the area as they refocus their invasion on eastern Ukraine.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 13:</strong> Workers wearing protective gear exhume bodies on the grounds of the Church of Saint Andrew, where civilians were buried during Russia's occupation of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 13:</strong> Mourners attend a memorial service for officer Taras Bobanych — whose call sign was "Hammer" — of Right Sector, the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps, at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, in western Ukraine.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 13: </strong>From left, Gitanas Nauseda, the president of Lithuania; Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland; Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine; Egils Levits, the president of Latvia; and Alar Karis, the president of Estonia; hold a press conference following talks in Kyiv.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 13:</strong> Children play in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 13:</strong> A woman collects wooden planks in a street destroyed by shellings in Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine.