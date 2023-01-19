Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' shooting death

Actor Alec Baldwin will face a criminal charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halayna Hutchins on a film set, prosecutors in Santa Fe, N.M., said on Thursday.

The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is facing the same charge, First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said. She announced the decision in a written statement.

In addition to those charges, the prosecutor said, assistant director David Halls "has signed a plea deal for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon."

In October 2021, Baldwin was holding a Colt .45-caliber pistol that fired a live round, killing Hutchins. At the time, they were working on the film Rust.

Baldwin has maintained that Hutchins died in a tragic accident, saying he didn't intentionally fire the weapon and had no idea that it held live ammunition when the film crew gathered to rehearse a scene for the film.

The shooting has sparked a series of conflicting versions and opinions, from Baldwin saying he didn't pull the trigger on the gun, to the FBI refuting that statement — and Baldwin's attorney saying the FBI's findings were "misconstrued."

As for how the bullet came to be in the gun, Gutierrez Reed has previously accused the film's supplier of providing live rounds rather than blanks or dummy rounds.

Hutchins' family filed a wrongful death suit against Baldwin and others involved in making the film last February, alleging that "reckless behavior and cost-cutting" contributed to the death of Hutchins at age 42.

But that lawsuit was halted last October, after the actor and Hutchins' family agreed to a settlement. The deal included a call for production of Rust to resume this month, with Hutchins' husband, Matthew, added as an executive producer on the film.

"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)," Matthew Hutchins said in a statement about the settlement. "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.