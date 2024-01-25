Delegate tracker: Trump leads GOP presidential candidates on road to nomination

The primary season is all about delegates, and NPR is keeping track of how many delegates each presidential candidate has.

To win the party nomination, a GOP candidate needs a majority of available delegates to vote for them at the Republican National Convention in July. The number they're aiming for this year is 1,215.

Loading...

Early contests in Iowa and New Hampshire provide a very small percentage of delegates, but they're important events for candidates who want to gain momentum. Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the race on the night of the Iowa caucuses, and Ron DeSantis followed less than a week later. Both endorsed Donald Trump.

Loading...

At each contest, the state Republican Party can allocate delegates with a winner-take-all approach, or proportionally by congressional district. About 36% of delegates will be decided on March 5, or Super Tuesday, and about 70% of Republican delegates will be allocated by the end of March.

On the Democrats' side, since Joe Biden is the incumbent, the delegate process is more of a formality.

Loading...

Delegate numbers shown are maintained by The Associated Press and are provided via an automatic feed. The charts on this page are organized by the date of the last delegate allocation event in each state. Some states have multiday events or more than one event; for example, in Michigan, delegates will be awarded after both a Feb. 27 primary and a March 2 convention.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.