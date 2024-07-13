Trump is fine after apparent gunshots fired at his rally

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Trump is fine after apparent shots were fired at his rally, a spokesman for his campaign said.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," Steven Cheung, the campaign's communication director, said. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

Trump was rushed off stage and the rally ended soon thereafter. Images from the scene appeared to show blood on Trump's face, though it is unclear whose blood it is.

It is unclear what exactly happened though videos have been publicized showing the events.

The White House said President Biden had received an initial briefing on the incident.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, said the Secret Service implemented protective measures, and called it an active Secret Service investigation.

Chris Takach, an attendee at the rally, told Oliver Morrison, a reporter for NPR member station WESA: “We were next to the speaker tower on the fence line, heard the shots, we heard ammunition, riddle around in metal and then the hydraulic line on the speaker tower on the right side come down and then everybody hit the deck and then the cops all converged toward the, the right side of his body, Trump’s that is.”

Congressional leaders reacted swiftly to.

“Praying for President Trump,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement his “thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump.”

“I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable,” Jeffries said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed that sentiment, saying “political violence has no place in our country.”

“I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe,” he said in a statement.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said “tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally. Violence has no place in our politics. We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement.”

Former presidential candidates Doug Burgum, Ron DeSantis and Niki Haley have all posted messages on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing concern and offering prayers for Trump.



This is a developing story and will be updated



