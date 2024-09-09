PHOTOS: The DC Jazz Festival celebrates 20 years!

For its 20th anniversary, the DC Jazz Festival featured performances throughout the Washington, D.C., area from Aug. 28–Sept. 1, culminating in a weekend jam-packed with performances stretched across several venues at The Wharf in Southwest Washington. The festival's lineup illustrated the wide expanse of jazz and improvised music, with performances from Dianne Reeves, Ron Carter, Bill Frisell, Terri Lyne Carrington, D.C.’s own Billy Hart, Christie Dashiell, Allyn Johnson and more.

If you missed the festival, check out “On the Beltway,” a DC Jazz Festival playlist curated by 2024 artist in residence Corcoran Holt featuring many of the performers.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the festival:

Cheriss May / NPR / NPR Bandleader Allyn Johnson directs while Janelle Gill plays piano with the JazzDC All-Stars on opening night of DC JazzFest at The Hamilton Live in Washington, D.C.

Cheriss May / NPR / NPR Reginald Cyntje plays trombone with the JazzDC All-Stars on opening night of DC JazzFest at The Hamilton Live in Washington, D.C.

Dee Dwyer / NPR / NPR D.C. native and NEA Jazz Master drummer Jabali Billy Hart after a tribute performance to him at the Arena Stage at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.

Mitra I. Arthur / NPR / NPR Harpist Brandee Younger performs at the Transit Pier at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.

Dee Dwyer / NPR / NPR Trumpeter Michael Thomas at the District Pier at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.

Dee Dwyer / NPR / NPR Saxophonist Bernardita Canobra and bassist Olga Galperin, of Confluencia, perform at the Union Stage at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.

Mitra I. Arthur / NPR / NPR Flanked by trumpeter Josh Evans and saxophonist Stacy Dillard, 2024 DC JazzFest artist-in-residence bassist Corcoran Holt performs at Union Stage in Washington, D.C.

Dee Dwyer / NPR / NPR Drummer Terri Lyne Carrington performs at Arena Stage at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.

Dee Dwyer / NPR / NPR Gerald Clayton (from left), Gregory Tardy, Bill Frisell and Johnathan Blake, of the Bill Frisell Four, perform at the Transit Pier at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.

Mitra I. Arthur / NPR / NPR Dianne Reeves performs at the District Pier during the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.

Dee Dwyer / NPR / NPR Saxophonist Ron Holloway performs during a tribute to saxophonist Sonny Stitt at Arena Stage during the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.

Mitra I. Arthur / NPR / NPR Bassist Ron Carter performs with his trio at the Arena Stage during the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C. Notably missing, to Carter’s right, was guitarist Russell Malone, who died the week prior.

Dee Dwyer / NPR / NPR Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph, of Galactic, performs at the District Pier during the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.