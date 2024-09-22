Speaker Johnson announces plan to keep the government funded until Dec. 20

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced a temporary agreement that would keep the government funded until Dec. 20.

The measure does not include any part of the SAVE Act, the election security proposal backed by former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president.

It would include "only the extensions that are absolutely necessary" to avoid a government shutdown, Johnson said in a letter to House Republicans.

"While this is not the solution any of us prefer, it is the most prudent pass forward under the present circumstances," he wrote. "As history has taught and current polling affirms, shutting the government less than 40 days from a fateful election would be an act of political malpractice."

Indeed, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had described a government shutdown with weeks left in the presidential race as "politically beyond stupid."

Congress has a few legislative days left before funding expires on Sept. 30.

Last week, the House voted down a short-term spending bill, which Republicans, including Trump, had insisted on including a measure intended to prevent undocumented immigrants from voting. That is already illegal.

The measure is expected to have bipartisan support and pass the House.

A source familiar with the talks said the new plan would also speed up existing funding totaling $232 million to the Secret Service, as their protectees are facing heightened threats.

