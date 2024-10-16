50 years in 10 tracks: A career-spanning playlist from John Scofield

Say the name 'John Scofield,' and fans from across the musical spectrum — whether jazz, blues, rock or funk — will nod in approval. Affectionately known as "Sco," the guitarist is revered for his distinctive sound and lying down razor-sharp grooves alongside legends like Miles Davis, Charles Mingus, Chet Baker and Phil Lesh, to name a few.

This November, the legendary guitarist and composer celebrates 50 years of recorded music. To mark this milestone, Jazz Night in America gave Scofield a unique challenge: select 10 life-defining tracks from his extensive discography and share the stories behind them.

With a career spanning over 100 albums as both a sideman and bandleader, narrowing down his selections was no easy task. As Scofield himself admits, choosing the right tracks felt "overwhelming." Ultimately, he chose to focus solely on his own recordings, offering listeners a personal glimpse into his musical journey.

This episode of Jazz Night in America captures the essence of Scofield’s multi-decade influence on the music world, his love of collaboration and his ability to continually push the boundaries of what jazz guitar can be.

“When I was a teenager, I was ready to just work in a guitar store. I just wanted to do anything to be around it,” Scofield says. “I had no idea that it would be as wonderful as it has been.”

Set List:

(All songs composed by John Scofield unless otherwise noted)

“Blue Matter” from the album Blue Matter (Gramavision, 1986) “Eiderdown” (Steve Swallow), from the album Swallow Tales (ECM, 2020) “Hottentot" from the album A Go Go (Verve, 1998) “Away with Words”, from the album Quiet (Verve, 1996) “Since You Asked”, from the album Time on My Hands (Blue Note, 1990) “Just Don't Want to Be Lonely” (Vinnie Barrett, Bobby Eli, John Freeman), from the album Überjam Deux (EmArcy, 2013) “I Don't Need No Doctor” (Jo Armstead, Nick Ashford, Valerie Simpson), from the album That's What I Say: John Scofield Plays the Music of Ray Charles (Verve, 2005) “Honest I Do” from the album Grace Under Pressure (Blue Note, 1992) “Mrs. Scofield’s Waltz” from the album Works for Me (Verve, 2001) “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” (Hank Williams), from the album Country For Old Men (Impulse!, 2016)

Credits: Sarah Geledi, writer and producer; Trevor Smith, consulting producer; Christian McBride, host; Ron Scalzo, episode mix; Nikki Birch and Mitra Arthur, video producers; Steven A. Williams, executive producer; Suraya Mohamed, executive producer of NPR Music; Keith Jenkins, vice president of visuals and music strategy at NPR.

Special thanks to Susan Scofield and Don Lucoff.



