Anti-Trump protests this weekend turn focus to community action

More large-scale protests, rallies and other actions against the Trump administration are set to take place in cities across the U.S. this weekend, with organizers hoping to seize on what they say is growing resistance against anti-democratic policies.

On Saturday, the 50501 Movement, which brands itself as a decentralized network, is holding what its calling a "day of action." The name stands for 50 protests in 50 states and one movement — referring to the group's first nationwide protest at state capitols.

Hundreds of local protests, teach-ins, and mutual aid efforts are planned in response to what organizers say are "anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration."

The White House did not respond to NPR's request for comment.

The 50501 movement, which has orchestrated protests since early February, is one of several anti-Trump movements. The "Tesla Takedown" campaign will be holding more than 100 protests this weekend, according to organizers. That group is protesting Tesla CEO Elon Musk's influential role in the Trump administration.

Hunter Dunn, the national press coordinator for the 50501 Movement, says that Tesla Takedown rallies and other similar efforts are part of the same decentralized movement. The sprawling effort encompasses any protest guided by four tenets, according to Dunn.

"We're pro-democracy, we're in favor of preserving the Constitution, we're against executive overreach, and we're non-violent," he said.

While the "Hands Off!" rallies on April 5 were billed as a day of protests, Saturday broadens the resistance effort to include community-focused events.

"It's all about actions that support your community against the Trump administration — strengthening your community so that they can weather these assaults on democracy," Dunn said.



In Southern California, for example, the 50501 spokesman says food drives are planned to support people who continue to struggle in the wake of the January wildfires as well as those who may be affected by the rising price of goods amid President Trump's tariffs.

"Resistance is about more than just protesting," Dunn said. "It's about strengthening your community so that they can weather these assaults on democracy, and so that they can get ready to make a better future for everyone."

The 50501 campaign says it has quickly built momentum since its first call to action. For its nationwide protest on Feb. 5, the organization estimates there were about 80 protests in 88 cities.

The effort expects to see close to 1,000 events nationwide this weekend, according to Dunn: "And probably more than that — we won't know about until after they happen."

Likewise, as Tesla Takedowns enters its 11th week of protests, it says momentum hasn't slowed and has consistently seen about 150 actions globally each week.

