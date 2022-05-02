NYC mayor's 'End Gun Violence' Met Gala jacket sparks criticism online

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is making a bold fashion statement at this year's Met Gala.

The 61-year-old mayor arrived on the red carpet, alongside his girlfriend, Tracey Collins, at this year's fashion soiree held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a long black tuxedo coat that read "End Gun Violence."

"Bringing a little swagger back to the #MetGala," Adams tweeted.

The tuxedo jacket featured iconic features of New York, such as the Brooklyn Bridge. The jacket also displays a large handgun with a red slash through it.

Adams' Met Gala look was designed by Brooklyn-based artist Laolu Senbanjo, according to Bloomberg.

"The goal is to end gun violence and save our children," Adams told Bloomberg.

Adams' tuxedo jacket drew mixed responses online, with the majority criticizing his outfit choice.

According to statistics released by the NYPD, the city saw a 16.2% increase in shootings. In March 2022, the city reported 115 shootings in comparison to the 99 shootings reported in March 2021.

