3 men in 3 days die after falling through ice on Vermont's Lake Champlain

Three men died over three days in Vermont after falling through the ice over Lake Champlain in Vermont, according to state police.

On Thursday, Wayne Alexander a 62-year-old ice fisherman, left his home to go fishing at around noon. He was expected to be home around 6 p.m., but when he did not show up, a relative went looking for him and found his truck at Grand Isle State Park and called authorities at about 8:30 p.m., police said.

Local and state police found him in the water at about 9:30 p.m. The man was wearing a flotation device and was pulled ashore and sent to the hospital. However, he was later pronounced dead, police said.

On Saturday, two brothers, John Fleury, 71, and Wayne Fleury, 88, were in their utility terrain vehicle at about 7:10 a.m. when the vehicle went through the ice. Wayne Fleury was rescued by a diver and pronounced dead on the scene, while John Fleury was pulled from the water, given medical care and sent to the hospital. He died that day, police said.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife urged people in the area to stay off the ice over the weekend.

