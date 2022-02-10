Anne Magnan-Park is ESL Program Director in the English Department at Indiana University South Bend. She has been writing for Michiana Chronicles since 2019.

A native of France living in Indiana, Anne calls herself a Franco Hooiser. Anne has taught Anglophone and Francophone literature, ESL, and French in three countries (USA, France, and New Zealand). She specializes in Literary Translation, Translation Studies, Pacific and Indigenous Literatures in English, and Francophone Literature.