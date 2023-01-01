Shelli Harmon-Baker

Shelli has been with WVPE since 2021 and is the local host of All Things Considered. She has been working in radio longer than she cares to admit, but has been in local radio in the area for over 20 years. Shelli has worked in Charlotte, NC, Cincinnati, OH, Louisville, KY and Long Island, NY at both music and news stations. Michiana, however, is home. (She grew up in Coloma). Shelli is married to Mark and they live in happy chaos with four dogs and three noisy parakeets in Granger. When not working, she is probably in the middle of a Netflix binge, reading, or thinking of the next way to spoil her granddaughter.