Aha! With Alastair: Episode 7 - The Silk Road meets the environment

In this episode of "Aha with Alastair," Alastair Willis, music director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, shares insights on the upcoming Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks concert, where the Silk Road meets the environment. The Symphony welcomes Syrian clarinetist Kinan Azmeh, a member of the Silk Road Ensemble; features the award-winning symphonic landscape Terra Nostra by the Seattle-based French composer Christophe Chagnard, complete with stunning visuals on the big screen; and music by Lili Boulanger and Alexander Borodin.