© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alastair.jpg
Aha! With Alastair

Aha! With Alastair: Episode 7 - The Silk Road meets the environment

Published February 23, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST
Terra-Nostra-800px.jpg
South Bend Symphony Orchestra

Alastair Willis talks about the music of Syrian clarinetist Kinan Azmeh, a member of the Silk Road Ensemble, Terra Nostra by Christophe Chagnard, and music by Lili Boulanger and Alexander Borodin.

In this episode of "Aha with Alastair," Alastair Willis, music director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, shares insights on the upcoming Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks concert, where the Silk Road meets the environment. The Symphony welcomes Syrian clarinetist Kinan Azmeh, a member of the Silk Road Ensemble; features the award-winning symphonic landscape Terra Nostra by the Seattle-based French composer Christophe Chagnard, complete with stunning visuals on the big screen; and music by Lili Boulanger and Alexander Borodin.

Tags

Aha! With Alastair Aha! With AlastairSouth Bend Symphony
Alastair Willis
South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis discusses pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts.
See stories by Alastair Willis
Latest Episodes