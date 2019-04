It's our the fifth Explainathon, the semi-biannual challenge when Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood try to answer as many of your questions as possible. This one has everything: Privacy regulation! Social Security! 5G! The college admissions scandal! The dark web! We tackle it all.

Plus, we have some very exciting news for fans of public media and merch: When you donate $5 a month or $60 to Marketplace, you can get an exclusive Make Me Smart notebook! Hurry, this offer's only good until April 10.