15-year-old charged in Michigan high school shooting, prosecutor weighing charges against parents

Update: Wednesday, December 1 at 7:10 p.m.

The fifteen-year-old sophomore accused of killing four people at Oxford High School on Tuesday has been denied bond.

Ethan Crumbley stood mute during his arraignment Wednesday while the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

He faces two dozen charges, including terrorism, murder, and attempted murder.

Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Marc Keast said school security camera footage shows Crumbley firing on students in the school’s hallways. He said Crumbley’s cell phone and other evidence also show the attack was pre-meditated.

“This defendant planned the shooting," Keast said. "He deliberately brought the handgun that day, with the intent to murder as many students as he could.”

“This was a planned event, it was methodical in its operation, and it was done so to terrorize and intimidate others in the community.”

Crumbley was also moved from a juvenile detention facility to the Oakland County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for December15.

Original Post: Wednesday, December 1 at 5:47 p.m.

An Oxford High School student has been charged with murder, attempted murder, terrorism and other charges following Tuesday's attack at that school.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald explained why she is charging the 15-year-old as an adult.

"There are crimes that the Legislature has said are so serious that a person who commits them can automatically be charged as an adult. First degree murder is the most serious of all those crime. Second, there are facts leading up to the shooting that suggest this was not just an impulsive act," McDonald said.

Four students, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were killed, and seven others were injured in Tuesday's incident.

The prosecutor said she is also weighing charges against the suspect’s parents, but would not elaborate further. McDonald said there is evidence this attack was planned well in advance.

"There is a mountain of digital evidence: videotape, social media, all digital evidence possible, and we have reviewed it and absolutely, we are confident that we can show it was premeditation," she said.

According to The Associated Press, authorities say that the alleged shooter recorded a video the night before the violence in which he discussed killing students. The revelation was made by Oakland County Sheriff's Lt. Tim Willis during a court hearing for Ethan Crumbley.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard says the 15-year-old alleged shooter – and his parents - met with school officials before the attack.

"We have since learned that the school did have contact with the student the day before, and the day of the shooting for behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning," Bouchard said. "The content of that meeting, obviously, as part of the investigation, but we did not learn of that meeting, nor of the content of that meeting until after the shooting and during this investigation."

The sheriff said the school has cooperated fully with the investigation, but the teen and his parents are not.

McDonald called for tougher gun laws, but didn’t explain how they were applicable to this case.

Bouchard said it’s unclear how the sophomore got control of the handgun used in the attack, but says it was purchased on November 26 by the boy's father.

