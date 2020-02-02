2 Injured In 'Terrorist-Related' Stabbing In London, Suspect Killed By Police

In what London police are calling a "terrorist-related" incident, at least two people are believed to have been stabbed in London on Sunday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement that a man was shot and killed by police in Streatham, a neighborhood in south London.

"Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life - here in London we will never let them succeed," Khan said in the statement.

London's Metropolitan Police say the scene of the attack has been "fully contained" but are awaiting updates on the conditions of victims.

In a tweet, the police were urging people to use "common sense and restraint in circulating pictures and videos" of the incident. Videos of officers on the scene have been circulating on social media.

The BBC reports witnesses described a police chase and car crash.

Streatham's Labour Member of Parliament, Bell Ribeiro-Addy is urging people to avoid the area.



