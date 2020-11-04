2020 Election Aftermath

Election Day might be over, but the election is not. In our Election Night Special we were joined by two political analysts and IPBS statehouse reporter to talk about the results that came out last night.

Today we catch up with the new election results in Indiana and across the country with those same guests and others. We find out more on the gubernatorial and state attorney general race, as well as unpack President Trump's late night address where he prematurely claimed presidential victory. We also discuss voter suppression in Indiana and what to look out for in the coming days.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Laura Merrifield Wilson

Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Indianapolis

Andy Downs

Director, Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics

Jakobi Williams

Ruth N. Halls Associate Professor of African American and African Diaspora Studies, Indiana University Bloomington

Elizabeth Bennion

Professor of Political Science, Indiana University South Bend

Brandon Smith

Statehouse Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting