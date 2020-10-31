In 2020 Indiana Nearly Doubling Early Vote Numbers From 2016

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The flood of Indiana voters choosing mail-in ballots or heading to early voting sites has kept up as the final votes are being cast in this year’s election. With more than 1.5 million votes cast heading into the weekend, Indiana is on its way to doubling the number of early votes cast during the 2016 presidential election and has already tallied more than half of the 2.8 million total votes cast that year. The Indiana secretary of state’s office, which oversees state election policy, said 1,515,641 voters had cast ballots by mail or in-person at an early voting location as of Friday morning. More than 560,000 mail-in ballots were requested by the Oct. 22 deadline, although not all have been returned to county election offices yet.