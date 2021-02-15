"2020 Took A Toll On Me." Indiana Secretary Of State Will Resign

Indiana will soon have a new Secretary of State after Connie Lawson announced Monday she is resigning her post.

Lawson, who is 71, says she’s stepping down to focus on her health and her family. In a statement, the Republican said, “Like many Hoosiers, 2020 took a toll on me.”

Lawson is the longest-serving Secretary of State in Indiana’s history. That’s because she was appointed to the role by Governor Mitch Daniels in 2012 after then-Secretary Charlie White was convicted of voter fraud. She was then re-elected in 2014 and 2018. Governor Eric Holcomb will appoint a replacement. Lawson says she’ll officially step down once her successor has been identified. That person will serve out the rest of her term through the end of next year. Hoosiers will elect a new Secretary of State in the 2022 general election. Lawson, term-limited, would not have been able to run again.