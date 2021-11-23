2021 sets record for highest number of RV shipments according to new industry report

With October’s numbers now in, the RV industry has set a new annual record for the most vehicles shipped in one year.

According to a new RV Industry Association report, manufacturers shipped 57,971 units this October. That’s 22.5 percent higher than October 2020 and the highest production total of any past month.

In a news release, RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby said October capped off “12-straight months” of record shipments.

“With this latest report, 2021 officially becomes the year the RV industry built more RVs than ever before — and that is with two months left in the year,” Kirby said in the release.

