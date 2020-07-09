21CP Solutions Report On South Bend Police Department Made Public, Suggests Discipline Matrix

South Bend residents make suggestions for proposed police discipline matrix at a meeting in early February, 2020.
Credit Annacaroline Caruso / WVPE Public Radio

The results of a study conducted by a consulting firm that looked at the South Bend Police Department after a white officer shot and killed a black man last summer were made public for the first time this week. 

The study was conducted by 21CP solutions, a police consulting firm. The goal of the study was to recommend ways the South Bend Police Department could improve.

The report suggested several different changes for the department - including a revised use-of-force policy, more frequent police training, and a discipline matrix. City officials say some of those are already being developed.

A discipline matrix is expected to be voted on at the board of public safety meeting next week.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller says he’s hopeful that the report will help move community-police relations in the right direction.

“I do hope at the end of this we will be a model nationally in terms of our relations with the community and our ability to police in the best possible way.”

Members of Black Lives Matter South Bend have actively criticized city officials for being slow to adopt changes for the police department.

