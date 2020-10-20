3-Year-Old Dropped Off At E.R. In South Bend Last Week Died Of Blunt Force Trauma

Today the St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's Office has released more information about a 3-year-old who was dropped off at a South Bend hospital last week.

The child died and the autopsy now indicates that it was a homicide and the little girl's death was from blunt force trauma.

(You can read the release below.)

St. Joseph County – An autopsy was conducted yesterday morning for Kardie Rose Weathersby, Female, 3 years old, of South Bend, Indiana, who had been pronounced deceased on October 15th. Preliminary results indicate the manner of death to be a homicide and the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.



At this time, this remains an active and on-going CMHU investigation, and we will release more information as we are able to do so. At this time, no arrests have been made or charges filed in connection with this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CMHU at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.



Original CMHU Press Release, October 13, 2020:On October 13, 2020 at 12:52 a.m.



South Bend Police Department officers responded to the Emergency Department of Beacon Health/Memorial Hospital of South Bend located at 615 N. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601 when it was reported that a child had been dropped off at the Emergency Department suffering from life-threatening injuries.



Per protocol, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit [M.H.U.]; the St. Joseph County Special Victims Unit [S.V.U.] and the Indiana Department of Child Services [D.C.S.] were notified.



Due to the nature of the incident and the child having life-threatening injuries, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit [M.H.U.] is handling the investigation.