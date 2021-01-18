35th Annual MLK Day Program Asks "Where Do We Go From Here?"

South Bend and St. Joseph County leaders asked “Where Do We Go from Here?” at the 35th annual Martin Luther King Day program on Monday, Jan. 18.

Darryl Heller, Director of the Civil Rights Heritage Center at Indiana University South Bend, gave a virtual keynote speech addressing that question.

“Where we want to go from here is back to something resembling normal," he said. "We cannot – and should not – settle for normal. Where we go from here needs to be better: more honest, more just and more inclusive.”

The program also featured a virtual panel on five issues of race and inequality in the community: resources, immigration, post-incarceration services, homeownership and economic restoration.

Several community service awards were also presented to local leaders and organizations. Mayor James Mueller presented the Drum Major for Community Service Award to the South Bend Police and Fire Departments, as well as to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office, Beacon Health System President Dr. Vincent Henderson and St. Joseph Circuit Court Judge Andre Gammage.

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood presented two Drum Major Awards: one to Mishawaka city employees, and one to Dr. Michelle Magliore for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Awards were presented to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana and to Deputy County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox.

Finally, South Bend politician B. Patrick Bauer was presented the Roland Kelly Award. Bauer is the longest-serving member of the Indiana House, and retired in 2020 after 50 years in the state legislature.

A recording of the full MLK Day program is available on the South Bend Heritage Foundation's Facebook page.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

