69K File For Michigan Unemployment; Pandemic Total Now 1.3M

By DAVID EGGERT and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press 50 minutes ago

The Spirit of Detroit statue by Marshall Fredericks wears a white ribbon to honor essential workers, first responders and health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Detroit.
Credit (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nearly 69,000 people filed initial claims for unemployment last week, bringing Michigan's seven-week total in the coronavirus pandemic to more than 1.3 million. The number of new claims dropped for the fourth straight week but still approached the weekly high recorded in the Great Depression, according to federal data released Thursday. The state Unemployment Insurance Agency has said more than 1.1 million jobless have been paid benefits. To expedite claims for people waiting in a queue for help, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an order letting the agency review only an individual's most recent job separation to determine the benefit level.

 

Tags: 
unemployment
Michigan
pandemic
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Local
Spirit of Detroit

Related Content

Indiana Jobless Claims Top 600,000 During Virus Outbreak

By Associated Press 1 hour ago
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Almost 44,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in Indiana last week from business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Federal statistics released Thursday show Indiana has had about 612,000 people seek jobless aid over the past seven weeks. Last week’s applications were the fewest the state has received during that period _ but still about 15 times more than Indiana’s weekly pace before widespread business shutdowns began in mid-March. Indiana Gov.

Guns Not Banned At Michigan Capitol Unless Lawmakers Act

By Associated Press 4 hours ago
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Guns can't be banned from Michigan’s Capitol building unless legislators change the law, says an official who helps oversee the building. John Truscott, vice chairman of the Michigan State Capitol Commission, spoke Wednesday — less than a week after some protesters armed with rifles shouted at lawmakers. Truscott says the panel doesn't have jurisdiction to prohibit weapons and it's a “legislative function.” It appears unlikely the Republican-led Legislature would restrict guns.

Michiana To Honor Healthcare Workers During Luminary Event, Here's How To Participate

By 1 hour ago
THOMAS NORTHCUT / GETTY IMAGES

Nurse’s week and healthcare week has a deeper meaning this year amid the coronavirus crisis. One health system in Southwestern Michigan is involving the community to celebrate.