73 Of Indiana's 92 Counties "In The Red" On Latest COVID-19 Map

By Diane Daniels 1 hour ago

Credit Indiana Dept. of Health

The newly released county-by-county COVID-19 map in Indiana reveals that all but 19 counties in the state are being given a red designation, which is the most serious designation available. 

In the WVPE listening area, the following counties are in red:

Elkhart

LaPorte

LaGrange

Kosciusko

Marshall 

Among the 19 counties in orange in Indiana are St. Joseph, Starke, Pulaski and Fulton.

At 2:30pm Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will provide updates on the state's COVID-19 response. 

(This story will continue to be updated.) 

Tags: 
Covid-19
Indiana
in the red
counties
Local

