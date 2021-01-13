73 Of Indiana's 92 Counties "In The Red" On Latest COVID-19 Map

Listen to a broadcast version of this story with reporting from WVPE's Gemma DiCarlo

The newly released county-by-county COVID-19 map in Indiana reveals that all but 19 counties in the state are being given a red designation, which is the most serious designation available.

In the WVPE listening area, the following counties are in red:

Elkhart

LaPorte

LaGrange

Kosciusko

Marshall

Among the 19 counties in orange in Indiana are St. Joseph, Starke, Pulaski and Fulton.

At 2:30pm Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will provide updates on the state's COVID-19 response.

(This story will continue to be updated.)