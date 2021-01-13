73 Of Indiana's 92 Counties "In The Red" On Latest COVID-19 Map

The newly released county-by-county COVID-19 map in Indiana reveals that all but 19 counties in the state are being given a red designation, which is the most serious designation available.
In the WVPE listening area, the following counties are in red:
Elkhart
LaPorte
LaGrange
Kosciusko
Marshall
Among the 19 counties in orange in Indiana are St. Joseph, Starke, Pulaski and Fulton.
At 2:30pm Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will provide updates on the state's COVID-19 response.
(This story will continue to be updated.)