99.7% Of ND Students Test COVID-19 Free

By Diane Daniels 25 minutes ago

Monday, Aug. 10th was the first day of class for Notre Dame students. The university released data about the testing procedures the students on campus went through prior to coming to campus.

(You can read a portion of the university's release below.) 

The University of Notre Dame, in concert with LabCorp, conducted nearly 12,000 pre-matriculation COVID-19 tests of students before the start of classes on campus today, with less than one-third of 1 percent testing positive.

The 11,836 included some 8,600 undergraduates, and other graduate and professional school students. Of the total, 33 students, or 0.28%, tested positive and cannot arrive on campus until they are cleared by medical professionals.

“I commend our students, their families, the University’s COVID Response Unit, University Health Services and our partner LabCorp in completing this formidable undertaking in a timely manner,” University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., said. “We wanted to make certain our students’ return did not represent a health threat to the South Bend community.”

