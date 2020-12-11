9th Execution of 2020 Occurred At Federal Prison In Terre Haute

By Associated Press 36 minutes ago

This August 2016 photo provided by the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of Washington shows Brandon Bernard. The Trump administration on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, is poised to begin an unprecedented number of executions in the run-up to Joe Biden's inauguration by putting to death. Bernard, a former Texas street-gang member for a 1999 slaying of a young religious couple from Iowa during which he burned their car with their bodies in the trunk.
Credit (Stacey Brownstein/Federal Public Defender for the Western District of Washington via AP)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Trump administration has carried out its ninth federal execution of the year in what has been a first series of executions during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years. Federal prison officials in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Thursday executed a Texas street-gang member for his role in the 1999 slayings of an Iowa religious couple. The case of 40-year-old Brandon Bernard was a rare execution of a person who was in his teens when his crime was committed. He was 18 when he and four other teenagers abducted and robbed Todd and Stacie Bagley on their way from a Sunday service in Killeen, Texas. Four more federal executions, including one Friday, are planned in the weeks before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Tags: 
Brandon Bernard
Terre Haute
execution
Trump
Local
Indiana

